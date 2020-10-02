Dr. Suzanne Quardt Confronts "Biggest Mass" She's Ever Seen on Dr. 90210

A larger-than-life lump.

A patient on Monday's all-new Dr. 90210 is suffering from something that can only be described as "shocking"—even for a doctor who does it all like Dr. Suzanne Marie Quardt.

In this sneak peek, Dr. Quardt—who's often referred to affectionately as Dr. Q—greets said patient and immediately spots his reason for coming in to see her: a giant lump on his face. But instead of making any assumptions, she tells the man to "start from the very beginning."

"It started real small, just like a whitehead," he says.

When, exactly? About six years ago.

"Holy shmoly. I'm just shocked," Dr. Q expresses in a confessional. "This is the biggest mass that I have seen."

She adds, "We need to help him!"

What's more, according to the patient, the lump has "pretty much doubled in size every year."

"Did anyone treat it or did you squeeze on it or anything at all?" Dr. Quardt then asks.