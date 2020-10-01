VOTE NOW

The First Photos of Princess Diana in Season 4 of The Crown Are Jaw-Dropping

Netflix released the first photos of Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson as Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown, and their resemblance is uncanny. See the photos here.

By Jonathan Borge Oct 01, 2020 7:40 PMTags
TVRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IINetflixPrincess DianaThe Crown
The casting team behind The Crown should immediately get a raise. 

About a month after Netflix released the teaser trailer for season four, we've now been given the first set of photos that introduce Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. And yes, her resemblance to the late royal is uncanny. Standing next to Josh O'Connor's Prince Charles, the 24-year-old actress is as glamorous as Prince Harry and Prince William's mother was in a red carpet shot that finds her wearing a strapless purple dress with a matching scarf and a swooped-over, ‘80s appropriate hairdo. 

The fourth season of the Emmy-winning show takes place between 1979 and 1990, which means you can certainly expect Charles and Diana's love story to beautifully—and tragically—unfold. Of course, a retelling of their relationship wouldn't be complete without talking about Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell), who in another new shot flashes a wide smile to Diana, dressed in a pastel yellow jacket. 

photos
Everything We Know About the Future of The Crown

According to Netflix's official description, "the royal family is becoming increasingly divided" during this period, when tensions in the U.K. rise thanks to newly-implemented policies introduced by Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Britain's first female Prime Minister. Netflix's new photos also offered the first glimpse of Anderson's take on Thatcher, who Meryl Streep masterfully portrayed in 2011's The Iron Lady. Those are big shoes to fill. 

We also see the return of Crown regulars such as Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), Princess Anne (Erin Doherty), and Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman). 

Previously, the teaser trailer for season four offered a magical sneak peek of Corrin in a replica of Diana's instantly recognizable 1981 wedding gown, which was exclusively designed for her by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Speaking to British Vogue about filming that scene, Corrin said, "I walked out and everyone went completely silent. More than anything else I wear in the series, it's so … It's her." Anyone else just get chills?

Scroll down to see more images of the season four cast in character.  

Des Willie/Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Des Willie/Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Ollie Upton/Netflix
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana
Netflix
Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as Princess Diana and Prince Charles
Des Willie/Netflix
Emerald Fennell and Emma Corrin as Camilla Parker Bowles and Princess Diana
Des Willie/Netflix
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher
Des Willie/Netflix
Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher
Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II
Des Willie/Netflix
Olivia Colman and Josh O'Connor as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles
Des Willie/Netflix
Erin Doherty as Princess Anne
Mark Mainz/Netflix
Marion Bailey and Erin Doherty as the Queen Mother and Princess Anne

Season 4 of The Crown hits Netflix on November 15. 

 

