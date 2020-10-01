Mindy Kaling Has Sweetest Reaction to Never Have I Ever's People's Choice Awards Nominations

Never has she ever been this excited about a People's Choice Award nomination!

Mindy Kaling is pumped to be recognized for her work on the popular Netflix series Never Have I Ever. The hit coming-of-age show is being honored with three E! People's Choice Award nominations for some of the biggest categories, including The Bingeworthy Show of 2020, The Comedy Show of 2020 and The Show of 2020.

"We are so excited that Never Have I Ever got so many nominations for the People's Choice Awards," she shared. "This is especially cool because it is all decided on by the fans. So I'm going to tune in on Nov. 15 and see how we do."

No matter the result, Mindy knows the best is yet to come. "We already feel like winners because you guys have singled us out. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I can't wait to see what happens," she added.