Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call to End Structural Racism With Powerful Message

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fighting for equality.

To mark the start of the U.K.'s Black History Month, which is celebrated in October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex penned an article for the Evening Standard calling for an end to structural racism.

"As we look at society today, there has been unquestionable progress in the three decades since Black History Month was formally established in the UK, yet in many ways sufficient progress has not been achieved," they wrote. "For as long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of color who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers. And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realized."

They also addressed representation. "If you are white and British, the world you see often looks just like you—on TV, in media, in the role models celebrated across our nation. That is not a criticism; it's reality," the couple continued. "Many recognize this, but others are not aware of the effect this has on our own perspective, our own bias, but also the effect it has on young people of color. For people of color and specifically for young Black Britons, the importance of representation in all parts of society, of seeing role models that share the same color skin as them, and seeing and reading stories of success and of hope from those who look like them, is absolutely vital in opening doors of opportunity."