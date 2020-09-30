Score up To 50% off at Ulta's Fall Haul Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Autumn is here, and to celebrate Ulta is throwing a fall haul sales event. Now through Oct. 3, you can save up to 50% off on all kinds of beauty favorites.
Some highlights from the sale include 25% off all Bliss products, 40% off EcoTools makeup tools, 20% off L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect cosmetics, 30% off the L'Oréal Paris Elnett collection, 30% off select L'Oréal Paris brow and mascara products and 40% off the entire Real Techniques brand. Check out some of these finds below!
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum
One of these collagen-protecting and brightening serums is sold every two minutes. If you want to diminish the look of dark spots and firm your skin, this is the product for you.
Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum
This reviewer-loved product combines the benefits of a toner and serum. Its ingredients include salicylic acid, witch hazel, niacinamide, zinc PCA and cica.
EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo
Get your make-up brushes squeaky clean by using this shampoo. Its formula is dermatologist-tested.
EcoTools Wake Up & Glow Kit
Apply your make-up in a more eco-friendly manner by using this interchangeable make-up brush set. It also takes up less space.
L'Oréal Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation
This foundation includes the benefits of a hydrating serum, plus has an SPF of 50. It's designed for mature skin.
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold UV Hair Spray
L'Oréal's cult-favorite Elnett hairspray is on sale, so be sure to stock up!
L'Oréal Bambi Eye Mascara
Bat your lashes in this Bambi Eye mascara. It comes in three colors.
L'Oréal Micro Ink Brow Pen
This pen offers a hair-like effect to your brows. Plus, it stays in place for up to 48 hours.
Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials Kit
You'll have every brush you need to create the perfect eye look here.
Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Two Pack
Three of these Miracle Complexion Sponges are sold every five seconds globally, so you know they're beloved. Use them to apply your makeup flawlessly.
