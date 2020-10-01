Terry Bradshaw's Marine Match for Daughter Rachel Shoots His Shot: See Her Response

A marine match.

Terry Bradshaw recently added "reality TV star" to his long list of job titles, and depending on what happens on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, he might be able to claim "matchmaker" too.

In an earlier teaser, the NFL legend and his daughters Lacey, Erin and Rachel—the latter of whom just broke up with her boyfriend—pay a visit to a Marine Corps. base for weapons training, and one marine, Dan, ends up expressing his interest in Rachel.

Terry chats with the potential suitor, and judging by the brand new sneak peek in the above video, he seems to have given Dan his blessing to ask Rachel out, as the clip begins with her happily announcing, "The marine just texted me!"

"Hey Rachel, it's Dan the marine," she reads aloud to Erin and Lacey. "It was really great to meet you and hope to see you again."