Skincare S.O.S: The Ultimate Product Guide to Targeting Skin Concerns

Hands up if your face has felt personally victimised by iso.
Staying indoors, blasting the heater and turning into a bona fide couch potato during lockdown can wield some serious damage to your face. Perhaps it's aggravated existing concerns, or brought on new problems you've never dealt with before (maskne, anyone?). Turns out, you're not alone.
If the pandemic is taking its toll on you, chances are that stress levels are going to be climbing, which can cause a visible effect on the visage. Stress + exhaustion = a weakened immune system and skin flare ups.
Dr. Adam Friedmann, Consultant Dermatologist said: "Stress can also make it harder to sleep and a loss of sleep can influence your skin's ability to heal. Getting plenty of sleep is certainly going to help but sometimes a change in personal circumstances, which everyone is going through right now, can trigger feelings of stress and a flare-up is unavoidable."
Aside from getting forty winks, it may be time to try a more targeted treatment if your new concern has been lingering on. From dullness and irritation to emphasised lines and texture, we've got the hit-list of products to send your problem skin packing. Read on!
L'Occitane Immortelle Divine Youth Oil
Concern: Signs of Ageing
Prepare to experience your softest, most youthful skin yet thanks to this divine Youth Oil. In this super-charged, highly-concentrated reformulation of the cult classic (the range began it's legacy over ten years ago), L'Occitane harness the power of the Immortelle flower to deliver a 98% natural origin oil. Expertly targeting the signs of ageing by increasing epidermis thickness and volumizing skin, this luxurious oil is called ‘Immortelle' for a reason. A day spa in a bottle.
Paula's Choice Boost Hyaluronic Acid Booster With Ceramides
Concern: Dehydrated or Dry Skin
Give your skin a major moisture boost with this pint-sized pocket rocket filled with hydration. Plump up your skin with this everyday treatment infused with hyaluronic acid, skin-replenishing ceramides, and panthenol to lock in every last bit of moisture. Suitable for all skin types and gentle on the skin, this face-loving formula goes a long way, but won't take up space on your vanity.
Alkira Brightening Antioxidant Night Cream
Concern: Dull Complexion
Brighter skin while you sleep? That's a yes from us. Alkira's buttery, nourishing overnight cream works to repair and nourish the skin while you slumber through the unrivalled trinity of Kakadu Plum, Quandong and Finger Lime Caviar. The combination of naturally occurring vitamin C and citric acids rejuvenate tired, dull skin, with visible results after the very first use. Botanical on the nose, and gentle enough to use every night, it's hard to beat this Australian-made beauty.
Trinny London BFF De-stress
Concern: Stressed-Out Skin
Corrupt presentation file? No dramas. Late to an important meeting? Unphased. Press the rewind button on stress with this truly unique offering from Trinny London. Stress can wreak major havoc on the appearance of the skin, so Trinny Woodhall worked for 3 years to create a product to transform the skin from ‘climbing uphill' to ‘total chill'. A tinted serum in 12 transformable shades, this triple broad-spectrum antioxidant complex boosts skin's antioxidant balance, neutralizes cortisol and stimulates collagen production to protect the skin from environmental stresses. Basically, it's a must-have.
Grown Alchemist Polishing Facial Exfoliant
Concern: Textured, Bumpy or Uneven Skin
Prim, poised and polished to perfection – that's what it's all about. Prepare to shed the effects of Winter and prep the skin for brighter days with this skin-polishing exfoliant, gentle enough to use every day. Pink Grapefruit will buff away and improve texture caused by oxidative stress, while Glucomannan Extract rebalances and resets the skin's tone. There's also no better time to pick up this highly-effective exfoliant, with Grown Alchemist supporting the community through their Skin Support 2.0 Program. Until October 11, you can tailor 20%, 35% or 50% discount percentage considering personal circumstances and COVID-19 effects.
Medik8 Bakuchiol Peptides Retinol Alternative Peptide-Infused Serum
Concern: Lines, Dullness or Acne
If you like the idea of retinol but your skin sadly says a big ‘no thanks' to it, there is an alternative. Enter Bakuchiol: nature's answer to your skin prayers. The ultimate plant-based, anti-ageing alternative for vitamin A, this lightweight yet powerful serum will help stimulate collagen production, smooth lines, clear congestion and brighten the skin. Suitable for both day and night-time application, it's also a safe alternative for if you're pregnant or breastfeeding.
Foreo UFO 2
Concern: Dry, Oily, Dull, Textured and Everything In-between
No matter what your skin concern is, the UFO has the answer. Like a miracle in the palm of your hand, this customizable and technologically ingenious gadget (which walks you through the steps via the app) will transform your complexion with just a 2 minute treatment. Future-proof your skin with the Youth Junkie mask, be your own Sleeping Beauty with the Call It a Night mask, or activate the Matte Maniac for its purifying properties. Truly worth the price tag and oh-so-luxe, this is one product that you have to experience to believe.
Emma Lewisham Skin Reset Concentrated Even Skin Tone Serum
Concern: Pigmentation and Lack-lustre Skin
Get ready to glow with this outstanding serum, which works hard to correct and repair the skin's barrier, while also reducing hyperpigmentation and dark spots. Backed by an award-winning scientific structure, this super-charged formula really means business, and has even out-performed some of the most recognised and luxurious vitamin C and brightening products on the market. Like a silk veil upon the skin, the sensation of this smooth serum is lightweight and luxurious upon first application. Use it day and night for visible results and self-pampering.
Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Purifying Toner
Concern: Irritated or Sensitive Skin
Sick of playing ‘You Need to Calm Down' on repeat to your skin? Something that may be more effective is this fragrance-free toner to chill your face out, while delivering a soothing sensation and a massive moisture hit. Ultra-gentle on the skin, this feather-light elixir works to remove lingering debris on the surface level, and then preps the face for layering the rest of the routine with its Ceramide 3 formula. The result is a touchable soft, noticeably relieved visage—it's basically a yoga retreat for your face.
Carbon Theory Overnight Detox Serum
Concern: Maskne and Breakouts
Our immune systems are signing our praises for wearing masks, but our skin just ain't having it. The maskne struggle is real, but this Overnight Detox Serum will deliver sweet relief while you sleep. Charcoal works hard to draw out deep impurities, while cranberry beads, rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, burst on the surface and stimulate natural rejuvenation of the skin's cells. Better still, cult UK beauty brand Carbon Theory range is now available to purchase online in Australia, so there's no need to even leave the house—just wait by the letterbox!
Jurlique Herbal Recovery Signature Serum
Concern: Fine Lines
Are you ready to say ‘buh-bye' to fine lines? Then say hello to your new BFF: The Herbal Recovery Signature Serum. Packed with powerhouse botanicals like Yarrow and Red Clover extract, this concentrated formula works to smooth the effects of ageing, while plumping the skin and promoting firmness. The super-strength of this formula means this product goes a long way, and you'll love the fresh scent almost as much as the bottle!
Bybi Beauty C-Caf Cream C-Caf Cream
Concern: Puffy ‘Morning' Skin
Deliver a daily dose of caffeine to your skin with this lightweight moisturiser, complete with a shot of Vitamin C and Kakadu plum. Apply it first thing in the morning after your existing skincare routine and experience a transformation before your eyes. The probiotics coupled with the caffeine perk up the skin, and protect the visage against daily environmental elements. Needless to say, we love this a latte.
Trilogy Hyaluronic Acid + Booster Treatment
Concern: Flaky, Dry Skin
By now, we're all familiar with the hero ingredient of our favourite hydrating products: Hyaluronic Acid. If you're a fan of the effect, take it to the next level with this unique booster concentrate, taken daily over a two-week period. Like a hydration boot camp for the skin, dull and dry patches are whipped into shape and replaced with a radically transformed, even and plumped complexion. Perfect for the warmer months, the gel serum is a tall glass of water for the face.
LPO Refine Resurfacing Mask
Concern: Textured Skin
Uncover a whole new you with this little pot of miracles. Completely safe and effective on all skin types, this blend of antioxidant rich Australian Botanicals works to refine the skin, and finishes with the natural enzymes of Papaya to smooth and rehydrate. Lightly fragranced and non-stripping of the skin's natural oils, the beauty of this mask is being readily available to ‘add to cart' on your next grocery shop.
Elemis S.O.S Emergency Cream
Concern: Redness or Environmental Damage
If your face is in need of an emergency, break the glass and reach for this skincare savior. Reduce the effects of visible redness with a unique synergy of willow, myrrh, amino acids and lavender to relieve and soothe the skin immediately. With continued use, this dreamy, smooth cream will noticeably transform your complexion and work to eliminate the concern completely. Highly effective on stressed, hormonal or easily irrigated skin.
