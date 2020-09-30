Skincare S.O.S: The Ultimate Product Guide to Targeting Skin Concerns

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Hands up if your face has felt personally victimised by iso.

Staying indoors, blasting the heater and turning into a bona fide couch potato during lockdown can wield some serious damage to your face. Perhaps it's aggravated existing concerns, or brought on new problems you've never dealt with before (maskne, anyone?). Turns out, you're not alone.

If the pandemic is taking its toll on you, chances are that stress levels are going to be climbing, which can cause a visible effect on the visage. Stress + exhaustion = a weakened immune system and skin flare ups.

Dr. Adam Friedmann, Consultant Dermatologist said: "Stress can also make it harder to sleep and a loss of sleep can influence your skin's ability to heal. Getting plenty of sleep is certainly going to help but sometimes a change in personal circumstances, which everyone is going through right now, can trigger feelings of stress and a flare-up is unavoidable."

Aside from getting forty winks, it may be time to try a more targeted treatment if your new concern has been lingering on. From dullness and irritation to emphasised lines and texture, we've got the hit-list of products to send your problem skin packing. Read on!