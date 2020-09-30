Tone It Up's Karena Dawn Wants You to Meditate and Laugh Daily

Sometimes knowing how to calm it down is just as important as toning it up.

Just ask Karena Dawn, the co-founder of the popular Tone It Up app, whose personal self-care routine is centered around meditation and grounding herself.

The New York Times best-selling author opened up about her daily routine and rituals as part of E! News' Wellness Wednesday series, revealing her go-to snacks and podcasts, as well as the three things she attempts to do every day. Spoiler: Her adorable pups are fully involved.

Read on for the full rundown from the trainer, who is currently traveling the country in an RV and documenting the journey on her Instagram...

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

I love Eckhart Tolle's three modalities of awakening: Always be in a state of acceptance, enjoyment or enthusiasm.