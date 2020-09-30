Kim Kardashian Is Freaking TF Out Over North West's Bizarre Obsession

Kim Kardashian is not happy on Thursday's brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In fact, you could even say she's bugged!

As the KKW Beauty owner explains to her sister Khloe Kardashian in this sneak peek clip, what has always been her worst fear has slowly grown into daughter North West's biggest obsession: spiders.

At this point, North even wants one—more specifically, a tarantula—as a pet!

"Somehow North conned me into going to this pet store that was right near her school," Kim tells Khloe. "I go up to the lady first, I go, 'Listen, I'll pay you 100 bucks. Just say they're mean to kids, not good pets, they bite everyone, say whatever you gotta say. I'll pay you.'"

Kim's offer obviously didn't work, as the pet store employee ends up doing the opposite, telling the mother-daughter duo about how tarantulas "make great pets" and even encouraging North to hold one.