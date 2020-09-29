Jessica Simpson Celebrates “Soulmate” Ashlee Simpson Ross at Boho Chic Baby Shower

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her "soulmate"—more like soul sister—Ashlee Simpson Ross.
The sisters threw a bohemian baby shower to welcome Ashlee's third child, a baby boy with her husband of six years Evan Ross.
Jessica shared a glimpse of the outdoor garden bash on Instagram. "Celebrating new life with my soulmate, best friend, role model, baby sis @ashleesimpsonross," she wrote on Tuesday, Sept. 29. "This lady right here is someone we should all aspire to be...determined, hilarious, artistic, loving, soulful, wise, loyal and a champion of motherhood!!!"
The moms wore long floral dresses with Ashlee donning gold hoop earring and Jessica accessorizing with a brown floppy hat.
Jessica continued, "I keep telling her that I looked like this 2 months pregnant When she needs a good laugh I send her pics of my 3rd pregnancy journey! I love you and I can't wait to be an auntie of 3!"
Ashlee welcomed son Bronx Wentz in 2008 with hubby Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. She and Evan had their first child together, Jagger Snow Ross, in 2015.
The 35-year-old thanked her fam for making the baby shower special. "I'm so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now!" she wrote on Instagram, tagging mom Tina Simpson and event planner Stephanie Terblanche, who has also hosted parties for Bebe Rexha.
Stephanie is tight with the Simpsons, and has said, "I will always and forever hold [Jessica] so dearly in my heart and in this world. She encouraged me to put a name to my business, even though I was fully employed by her. She pushed me to look beyond my comfort zone and has wholeheartedly supported me both in business and especially in friendship."
She added, "She is a powerful woman, so full of light and creativity and determination. She shows me how I can do anything by doing it herself!"
Evan gushed over the event, too, saying, "Thank you Family for an amazing Baby shower!! Ready for this baby boy!!" The Hunger Games actor has said he's "the luckiest man" to be with Ashlee, writing, "You have made this life more beautiful then [sic] I could have ever imagined!"
Auntie Jessica, who released her Open Book memoir earlier this year, recently celebrated her 10-year anniversary with husband Eric Johnson. "I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago," she said in May. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave."
Between that and the baby shower, it seems the Simpson sisters are really embracing cottagecore these days.