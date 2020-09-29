Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About His Sexuality

Furness and Jackman met on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli in 1995. According to Furness, the two had an "instant connection." In fact, she said Jackman knew she was the one after just two weeks.

"We just had this amazing connection," she said. "And I feel blessed that I experienced, that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is."

By 1996, they were married, with Furness calling their vows the best wedding she'd ever been to. And, their romance has only gotten better.

"When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together—and life is tough as we know it, it's not all good—and when you have someone there that is so supportive…you can really stand buck naked. You have to," she said. "When you've got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you're loved, there's nothing better."

However, she admitted she gets tired of people saying she's "lucky" to be with the 51-year-old actor. "Lucky? Like I won a chook raffle." she said. "People don't realize that it's actually rude to say that. But yeah...[that's]because he's the stud muffin. But that's show biz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman.