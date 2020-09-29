Victoria's Secret Model Elsa Hosk Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Elsa Hosk is going to be a mom!

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Victoria's Secret supermodel announced that she's expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Tom Daly. The 31-year-old star shared the pregnancy news alongside a series of photos of her baby bump, captured by photographer Sante D'Orazio. "Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while," Hosk captioned the post. "Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!!"

She also indicated how far along she is in her pregnancy, writing, "Half way there @tomtomdaly."

In response to the news, many of Hosk's supermodel friends sent her well wishes. Irina Shayk, who shares daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, wrote, "Congrats [heart emoji]." While Shanina Shaik commented, "So so excited another little angel !!!! Congratulations to you and Tom!!! What an exciting new adventure!!!"