Max Ehrich Says "Stop Harassing Me" After Demi Lovato Breakup

Max Ehrich is making a plea.
Just days after fans learned he and Demi Lovato split, the 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and asked to be left alone.
"Stop harassing my Mom with text messages all throughout the night," he wrote on Sept. 29. "Stop harassing me. Leave us alone."
He also appeared to clap back at recent reports about the breakup. "Who are these 'sources'?" he continued. "Stop trying to defamate me for telling the truth."'
Just the day before, Ehrich posted a cryptic message about new beginnings. "One chapter finally closed this am. And now I turn the page," he wrote on Sept. 28. "Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends and my art. Good vibes only."
He also claimed he was "not interested in attention" and that he wanted to focus on his art, including his new movie Southern Gospel. Seemingly addressing the 28-year-old singer, he then wrote, "If you're going to preach about anti-bullying- Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what….? Telling the truth?"
He also referenced Ariana Grande's hit song and added, "Please stop trying to thank you, next... Me... For I'm just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me. Thanks. God bless."
These weren't Ehrich's only recent social media sprees. In fact, he has spoken out several times since news broke last week that he and Lovato ended their engagement two months after the proposal. Over the weekend, for instance, he claimed he learned about the breakup through the media.
"Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid," he posted on Sept. 26. "While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people."
He then expanded on these claims in a series of posts on Sept. 27. "I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid," he wrote, later adding, "This is the God's honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement and have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job."
He also asked for there to be an end to "this narrative" and for people to "focus on more important issues in the world."
However, a source told E! News Lovato did tell Ehrich beforehand. Although, an insider said the artist "wants no contact with Max at this point."
"She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media," a source said. "She wants nothing to do with him. Max has tried to reach out and is in denial that it's over. He's being completely erratic and it's worrying Demi. She does not want the situation to escalate."
In addition, the source reiterated "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point."
"She can't believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it," the insider continued. "She's been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her."