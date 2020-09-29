Willow Smith Reacts to Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina's "Entanglement" Revelation

Willow Smith is "proud" of mom Jada Pinkett Smith for being "vulnerable" and open about her self-described "entanglement" with rapper August Alsina.
On the Monday episode of Red Table Talk, the "Whip My Hair" singer applauded her mom, as well as dad Will Smith, for tackling the issue in a public forum. "I want to put it on the table. I'm so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, 'Okay, that's the real deal,'" Willow explained. "That's real love."
She continued, "When you can be like I'm with you, I'm going to stand by you and I'm going to hold your hand, because I love you. That's really important."
Jada admitted that it was a big moment, describing it as "the total breakdown of any mask" she might've had. She exclaimed, "Full blast of like flaws and feelings!"
News of Jada's involvement with the artist first came to light in a July interview, in which August claimed that Will had given Jada his blessing to pursue a romantic relationship with the rapper.
At the time, Jada's rep said this was "absolutely not true."
However, in a candid discussion on RTT Jada later confessed to having an "entanglement" with the rapper, but stated that she did not ask for Will's blessing as they were separated at the time.
Will explained, "We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time... You go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll go figure out how to make myself happy. I really felt like we could be over."
But as Jada shared, the couple reunited shortly after, having realized they weren't ready to call it quits. She recalled, "It was a relationship. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner. We did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn't possible."
August himself has seemingly moved on from the debacle, telling Vulture that he harbors no ill-will towards Jada or Will. He explained, "I think that everything worked out in the way that it should... There's nothing to regret because it's not something I went searching for. It's not something I went after. I don't go after people's girls. Nobody preyed on me or was a predator towards me. This is none of that."
He also released the song "Entanglements", a tongue-in-cheek reference to the way that Jada described their romance.