See the Dancing With the Stars Cast In Their Disney Night Best

You may not be able to ride Space Mountain or get a Mickey pretzel, but you can still enjoy some Disney from the safety of your own home with some help from Dancing With the Stars.

Disney Night—AKA the best night of every season of Dancing With the Stars—has arrived, and you are absolutely correct if you assumed that Carole Baskin would be dressed up like a big cat. She definitely is, and we can tell you that because we have an exclusive first look at all of the Disney-fied costumes that will be sweeping across the dance floor tonight. There are princesses, there's a pirate, there's a genie and there's even a flying governess!

Some couples went very literal with their looks while others took a subtler approach, and the song and movie choices range from totally classic to unexpected to not even released yet, like Soul, which is scheduled to come out in November.