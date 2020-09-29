Dr. Kelly Killeen Transforms Size M Breasts in "Biggest" Reduction to Date on Dr. 90210

What a transformation.
On Monday, Sept. 28's premiere of Dr. 90210, Dr. Kelly Killeen tackled new patient Carlena's massive mounds. While Carlena noted in a confessional that she's always had large breasts, they had grown exponentially since having a baby.
"I had a baby a year ago," Carlena explained to Dr. Kelly. "So, before I had him, I was an H-cup…But, now they've grown six or seven cup sizes. And they're still growing."
Not only did Carlena "hate" her breast size, she also suffered from "sharp pains" in her back.
"So, when I meet patients with enormous breasts, their cup sizes off the scales, E is enormous, G is gigantic," Dr. Kelly noted to the Dr. 90210 camera. "She's an M, which is motherf--ker this is too big."
To make matters worse, per the Dr. 90210 surgeon, Carlena was stuck in a "vicious cycle" where her breasts were too big for her to be able to exercise, but she needed to work out in order to decrease their size.
Thus, a breast reduction was Carlena's best course of action.
As the consultation continued, the new patient made it clear that she wanted a reduction, but still wanted to have large boobs. Her ideal size?
The new patient stated, "My goal size is to be back to an H."
Since a H-cup is "still pretty big," Dr. Kelly advised that Carlena go even smaller. Initially, Carlena was hesitant to this advice as she was always "known as the big boob girl."
"There's no right or wrong when it comes to aesthetic," Dr. Kelly expressed. "My job as your surgeon is to lead you towards what I think is gonna get you the best result long term that will make you happy."
Trusting Dr. Kelly's judgement, Carlena agreed to the breast reduction.
"This will be the biggest breast reduction I've ever done, and I do a lot of breast reductions," Dr. Kelly said later on. "My main goal is to get Carlena down to the size she wants and, most importantly, eliminate all of these symptoms she has from these excessively large breasts."
On surgery day, Dr. Kelly revealed that her plan was to "remove the excess skin and breast tissue, lift and reconstruct the breast and then resize [Carlena's] nipple."
However, due to Carlena's breast size, the patient was at risk for having her nipple die. By trying to keep the nipple, rather than replacing it with a skin graft, Carlena's surgery became "certainly more complicated."
Nonetheless, Dr. Kelly and her surgical team successfully transformed Carlena's breasts. This meant over 10 pounds of breast and fatty tissue were removed.
Six months after surgery, Carlena met with Dr. Kelly for one last post-operative exam. While Carlena admitted to going through the "boobie blues" after surgery, she said she now feels "free."
"Her breasts fit her body now! The shape is pretty, they're higher on her chest where they belong and she just looks like the person she should be," Dr. Kelly concluded. "She's no longer an oddity…She just looks like a normal beautiful girl."
And that's just one of the fascinating cases from tonight's Dr. 90210 premiere.