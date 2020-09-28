Why Bella and Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Says It's "Dangerous" to Be Their Father

Mohamed Hadid feels the weight of being a dad to two of the most famous women in the world.

As fans well know, the luxury real estate developer has another title: father to five, including Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid with ex-wife Yolanda Hadid. And, as he shared in a newly published interview with The Times, the role has informed how people see him as Gigi, Bella and son Anward Hadid have amassed larger public platforms. As a result, his actions can affect not only himself, but the public perception of his famous kids.

"[People] don't look at me as Mohamed Hadid. They look at me as the father of Gigi and Bella and Anwar and Alana and Marielle," he told the newspaper. "It's dangerous for me to be their father. I have to be very careful. Everything I do is a reflection on them."

As a result, it's affected which business opportunities he takes. And, according to Mohamed, outside forces also "use my kids as an instrument to harass me."

"Just being their father is a tremendous burden on me," he further explained. "They were my kids. Now I'm their father. It is what it is."