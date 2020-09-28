See Javicia Leslie Transform Into Batwoman For the First Time

It's time to mask up.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, new Batwoman star Javicia Leslie offered a first look at herself in character as Ryan Wilder, Kate Kane's replacement following Ruby Rose's unexpected exit from the CW show. In the new shot, Leslie's costume features the same cowls and pointed nose accents as before, however, she hinted at new changes to come.
"Look out, Gotham, I'm suited up and ready to go," she wrote, adding, "But just wait until Ryan Wilder puts her own spin on the Batsuit."
Of course, Leslie's casting has already made a splash considering she's the first Black woman to step into the Batwoman role.
"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement in July.
At a DC Fandome panel in September, Leslie said it was important to her to make sure that Batwoman really is Black, even in silhouette. Showrunner Carole Dries opened up about tweaking the costume to ensure Ryan's identity as a Black woman who is a part of the LGBTQ+ community isn't buried.
"How can we make sure that Ryan isn't hiding what makes her awesome with a suit? And so it's going to be a little bit of an evolution," Dries said, explaining the suit will "evolve" to help Batwoman "represent what [she's] fighting for."
So far, this first look has us pretty pumped for what's to come. A badass Black Batwoman standing up against injustices? Here for it.