Mandy Moore Reveals the One Drink She's Missing During Her Pregnancy

Oh no, not the coffee!
In an Instagram Story posted on Sept. 28, Mandy Moore opened up about the first trimester of her pregnancy and the select aversions she's having to specific foods and drinks. The mom-to-be must have had a tough morning because she was particularly missing the taste of coffee.
"Just sitting here thinking: will I ever enjoy coffee again?" the caption began. "It's one of my major food aversions right now (and I know— probably for the best) but it makes me sad because I used to dream about coffee before bed." Of course, many mothers felt her pain and sent messages of encouragement.
In a follow-up video, the This Is Us star said, "I just woke up from a nap to many, many folks telling me it is not strange in fact to have a coffee aversion."
"Lots of ladies had coffee aversions during their pregnancy so I am not worried," the 36-year-old actress added. "I'm fully accepting that my love of coffee will come back. And if not, it's all good. Small price to pay."
The singer first announced her pregnancy with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Thursday, Sept. 24 in an adorable Instagram post.
"Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," read the caption followed by a blue heart.
This will be the couple's first child together.
On her Instagram Story, Mandy also shared that she still had food aversions that she just cannot get over. She admitted that there are times she says to Taylor, "Can you go outside and eat?"
"I can't look at food, I can't smell food," she said. "I can't think about food."
Hang in there, Mandy.