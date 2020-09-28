Rebel WilsonGigi Hadid & Zayn MalikDemi LovatoShop E!VideosPhotos

Rihanna Perfectly Shuts Down Hater Who Called Out Her Sexy Skincare Post

Rihanna wasted no time responding to a critic in the Instagram comments of her latest post. Keep reading for her epic burn.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 28, 2020 1:47 PMTags
RihannaCelebrities
Rihanna should take a bow—because her latest clapback was pure gold. 

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Fenty Beauty mogul took to Instagram to promote mini sizes of her newly launched skincare products when a comment spurred her to set some facts straight. 

She captioned her post, "Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!"

However, someone quipped back in a comment, "It's winter now."

Well, it did not go unnoticed by the nine-time Grammy winner. "It's the ignorance for me!" the performer clapped back. "You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue." Is that a burn we just heard?

Of course, the star needn't worry as she has plenty of other things to focus on in the coming days, particularly her 2020 Savage x Fenty show, slated for release on Amazon Prime on Oct 2. 

Similarly to her show last year, this one will be just as star-studded. Thanks to a newly released trailer, fans know they'll be seeing a good as hell appearance from Lizzo, as well as Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith and Paris Hilton. In addition to the lingerie-clad lineup, the show will also feature entertainment from some of Hollywood's hottest performers, including Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch and Rosalía.

Needless to say, it's a show no one will want to miss. "Who ready?!!?" she asked on Instagram as she promoted the trailer on Friday, Sept. 25. "#SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. [peace sign emoji] 10.02.20 #SAVAGENOTSORRY."

Now, just don't forget your SPF. 

