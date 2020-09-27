NFL Legend Joe Montana Gives Family Update After Attempted Kidnapping Of 9-Month-Old Grandchild

NFL legend Joe Montana and his family experienced a "scary situation" over the weekend.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirms to E! News that an intruder, who has now been identified as Sodsai Dalzell, entered the retired professional athlete's home in Malibu, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
According to the local law enforcement's report, Montana claimed Dalzell attempted to kidnap his nine-month-old grandchild.
"Deputies patrolling the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station were flagged down in the City of Malibu by a man they recognized as Mr. Joe Montana," according to the police report shared with E! News. "Mr. Montana stated an unknown female had just entered his residence, kidnapped his grandchild, then fled the location without the child."
Montana told local authorities, per the police report, that his "grandchild was sleeping in the playpen when an unknown female entered the residence and removed the child from the playpen and held it in her arms."
"Mr. Montana, and his wife Jennifer, confronted the female, attempted to de-escalate the situation, and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild," a description of the incident read in the police report. "A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspect's arms. The suspect fled the location."
Per the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, the suspect was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping and burglary. "None of the parties were injured during the incident, including the nine-month-old child," a statement read.
At this time, it's unclear who Montana's grandchild's parents are. The NFL legend has four kids: Alexandra Montana, 34, Elizabeth Montana, 33, Nate Montana, 30, Nick Montana, 28.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, the NFL icon took to Twitter to share an update on his family's well-being.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well," he wrote. "We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."