Lala Kent Addresses Scheana Shay's Comments About Their Friendship

Vanderpump Rules isn't even filming and there's still plenty of drama unfolding.
Lala Kent took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight after Scheana Shay recently made comments about where their friendship stands.
For a refresher, the "Good as Gold" singer described that she and Lala haven't been close for quite sometime in a Sept. 25 podcast episode of Scheananigans. "I think that it states pretty clear where our friendship stands," she shared. "Over the last few months, we haven't really talked, honestly."
As Scheana explained one example of their fall-out, she said she felt Lala wasn't there for her when she suffered a miscarriage with her and boyfriend Brock Davies' first baby together.
"I needed her and she wasn't there because she had dinner with celebrities," Scheana claimed, noting the stars were Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. "Let's be real."
However, Lala addressed her co-star's claims and shared her side of the story in a lengthy message.
"Anybody wondering my thoughts on @scheana 'dragging' me," Lala began her Instagram Story caption on Saturday, Sept. 26. "1. I'm not trippin too hard. In her mind that's how it happened. She would rather focus on me 'not being there for her' than the fact her man said he was working, turned his phone off and went golfing that day."
"Weird how that was just glazed over," the Give Them Lala founder continued. "This is why her relationships are always a trainwreck that make epic TV. She makes reality TV gold."
Lala didn't stop there. She went on, "2. She claims I chose celebrity over her. Girl, weren't you just capitalizing off banging John Mayer 100 years ago?"
"3. She has a way of making everything about her. I've accepted that about her and found the endearing parts of it," Lala explained. "4. She has an idea of how everyone should react in certain situations. We usually always fail and she is left disappointed. This is why she has a new best friend every day. We can't keep up."
"When she told me she was really upset at Brock and just wanted to go to bed, I didn't know that meant 'come over right now,'" Lala described, adding, "I can't believe I just gave that much time to this s--t when we aren't even filming and I'm not getting paid. Smh."
Adding more fuel to the fire? Scheana was noticeably missing from Lala's gender reveal celebration on Sunday, Sept. 19. Vanderpump Rules co-stars in attendance included Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute.
Earlier this year, Lala announced she and fiancé Randall Emmett were expecting their first child together. Last weekend, the couple learned they are having a baby girl.
And while Scheana didn't attend the baby festivities, there's one Vanderpump Rules star keeping her in the loop on her pregnancy news: Brittany.
"Brittany told me weeks ago that she was pregnant and she said she wanted to tell me even sooner but she said, 'I was just being so sensitive because I don't know exactly how you're feeling after the miscarriage,'" Scheana explained. "I was overjoyed for them but I was so appreciative that she took a second to think about my feelings before she told me and let me know before the public found out. "
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)