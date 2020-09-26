You Have to See Prince George's Reaction to Holding a Shark Tooth

It was a very good day for Prince George, 7, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. After an outdoor screening at Kensington Palace of his upcoming Netflix film, England's beloved broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough let the young royal hold a (very cool) shark tooth.
Per the official Kensington Royal Twitter account, the tooth was from a "giant shark, the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth.')" Seems fitting!
The new photos of Prince George prove he was delighted by the experience. Might the prince will follow in the footsteps and pick a career centered around the planet?
If so, watching David's new Netflix film may be a good place for Prince George to start. The royal family hosted the private outdoor screening of David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet as part of their continued mission with David to "tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces," per the Twitter account.
Prince George and siblings Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, no doubt grow up learning about the importance of protecting the planet.
In December of 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched the Earthshot Prize.
The prestigious award is set to "inspire a new generation of thinkers, leaders and dreamers" to come up with ways to aid the planet during a "decade of action," per the Earthshot Prize site.
"Our prizes will reward progress across all sectors of industry and society, not just technology. The prizes could be awarded to a wide range of individuals, teams or collaborations—scientists, activists, economists, leaders, governments, banks, businesses, cities, and countries—anyone who is making a substantial development or outstanding contribution to solving our environmental challenges," the mission statement reads.
Details of David's role in the Earthshot Prize will be unveiled at a later date, according to the Royal Kensington Twitter account.
For now, fostering Prince George's passion for natural science (and sharks!) can hopefully pave the way for future interest in keeping our oceans clean.