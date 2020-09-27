My Music Moments: SuperM Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

SuperM is taking over.
Since their arrival on the scene in 2019, the septet has been billed as "the Avengers of K-Pop"—and for good reason. Each member of the group comes from an already established boy band, with Taemin hailing from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and Ten and Lucas from WayV.
As SM Entertainment A&R executive and director Chris Lee told Billboard in Aug. 2019 when the label's supergroup was announced, "Each Avenger has their own group and Iron Man has his own movie and Thor has his own, but together, they have an even greater synergy, so like that the members will pursue their own careers and own groups but also join together with synergy—a positive one."
A successful one too.
When their self-titled debut EP was released in October of last year, it entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1, making them not only the second South Korean group in history to top the U.S. chart, but the first ever to do it in their first at bat.
With the release of debut album Super One on Friday, Sept. 25, they're hoping lighting will strike twice. If the ferocious energy on the 15 tracks is any indication, they should have no trouble.
In celebration of the LP's arrival, E! News asked SuperM to pull back the curtain on the artists and albums that have influenced them throughout their life and career. From the song guaranteed to get Lucas turned up to the track Ten turns to in times of need, this is the soundtrack to their life. Check out their answers in the video above and the transcription below!
The song/album that reminds me of my childhood:
Baekhyun: The song that reminds of my childhood (when I was a student) is SG Wannabe's "My Person." The moment I hear it, I'm taken back to when I was younger because it was a really popular one that was always playing. And it was always that song I'd show off my singing too when we went singing.
The first album I remember buying:
Taemin: Actually it was Seo Taiji & Boys—the first full-length album. I went to the record store, and I've always been a fan of Seo Taiji, and when I went, I saw it on the shelf. I remember there was just one copy, so I nabbed that last one because I thought it'd be rare and valuable.
The song/album people might not expect me to love:
Kai: The Pororo song! Seriously, because I have nephews/nieces and we go on family trips together in the car, we have that playing. There's actually an entire album with all the songs on it. And the kids get really quiet, just listening, so it's nice. So I naturally listen to it as well, and the songs are actually really upbeat and fun! So nowadays I sometimes even find myself listening it on my car ride somewhere.
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love:
Tayeong: I'd say Jeremy Zucker's "Comethru" because the song itself just brings a sense of healing. And I also felt like, if I could sing like this (with this voice), people would probably like it, too.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be:
Mark: I think it would have to be a [Justin] Bieber song. When "Intentions" the acoustic version came out, I actually played that, like, three months straight—just that song. So I think I have to go with that one. I have a couple songs that I have in mind but yeah, I'll just go with that one. Acoustic!
The song/album guaranteed to get me turned all the way up:
Lucas: I've been really into Justin Bieber's new song, "Holy" (feat. Chance the Rapper). From the moment I heard it, I felt uplifted because it has a hopeful tone, so I really like it.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest:
Ten: When I'm feeling down, a song I listen to frequently is by a Korean artist named NIve called "Tired." Listening to that song comforts me and gives me some strength.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded:
Beakhyun: I'd say Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean." I want to try pulling off a jaw-dropping performance like that. Wearing a suit and that hat. I'd want to pull off a cool stage like that. You know, the song has a really strong impact from the beginning, just the sound and even the song overall. I think I'd love to be on stage doing that, and the performance would shine.
My own song I'll never get tired of performing:
Taemin: I'd definitely say "Move." It's also not a physically tiring song to perform to. There's minimal movements in the choreography. I actually never get tired of it even when rehearsing or performing live.
Kai: So I guess if you do sweat then there's something wrong?
Taemin: Right, and if I do, that means something's probably physically wrong with my body.
The song on my new project that I can't wait for fans to sing along with me on tour:
Kai: I'd want to sing "Big Chance" with the fans. I think it'd be great because, you know, our fans are very talented singers! So I want to hear the fans sing it, too. I can't help but to think how great that would be to have the fans sing along.
Super One is available now.