Ant Anstead Breaks His Silence Over Christina Anstead Divorce

Ant Anstead is ready to speak out about his divorce from Christina Anstead.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 26, the British star opened up about his thoughts over the situation.

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," he captioned his post, alongside a black-and-white image of him and Christina. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

This marks the first time Ant has publicly commented on his breakup. In fact, his message comes nearly a week after the Flip or Flop star announced they were divorcing.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the HGTV star's Instagram read on Sept. 18. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."