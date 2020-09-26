Why Larissa Dos Santos Lima Will No Longer Be on 90 Day Fiancé

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, a cast member on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé, reportedly has not been asked to return to the series. In her new "final statement" posted to Instagram, the Brazilian reality star, 34, claims it is over a lingerie camming show she did on website CamSoda.

"Dear Friends and Followers, I want to make a statement for you, I'm no longer a cast member of the show '90 Day Fiancé,'" Larissa wrote on the social media platform on Saturday, Sept. 26. "Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me. I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and Youtube. Thanks for your understanding, love and attention."

Larissa is referring to her recent arrest by ICE, who reportedly checked her immigration status just before she and new boyfriend Eric Nichols were set to move from their Las Vegas home.

"Larissa was taken into custody from ICE early this morning just as she was getting into a U-Haul truck with her boyfriend, Eric Nichols, while preparing to move to Colorado for a fresh new start," Larissa's reps told E! on Saturday, Sept. 19, adding that at the time they were working "meticulously on her release and clearing up this misunderstanding."