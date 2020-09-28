New & Restocked Tie Dye Lounge Sets From White Fox, Frankies Bikinis & More Are Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tie-dye lounge sets are one of the biggest trends of 2020, and earlier in the year they were almost completely sold out. Now brands have restocked and refreshed their supply of these uber-comfy outfits, and we're striking.

Below, our favorite tie-dye lounge sets from White Fox, Frankies Bikinis and more at a variety of price points. Shop them before they all sell out again!