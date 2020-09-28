New & Restocked Tie Dye Lounge Sets From White Fox, Frankies Bikinis & More Are Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Tie-dye lounge sets are one of the biggest trends of 2020, and earlier in the year they were almost completely sold out. Now brands have restocked and refreshed their supply of these uber-comfy outfits, and we're striking.
Below, our favorite tie-dye lounge sets from White Fox, Frankies Bikinis and more at a variety of price points. Shop them before they all sell out again!
True Reflections Cropped Sweater & Backstage Antics Sweatpants in Stormy Tie Dye
This cropped sweater and sweatpant combo comes in a subtle tie dye. Both have a "wht fx" graphic on them.
Tie-Dye Crop Top & Joggers Set
This crop top and jogger set is super affordable, and you can shop it in two other colorways too. The crop top has a flattering low back.
True Reflections Cropped Sweater & Backstage Antics Sweatpants in Rainbow Tie Dye
You can also shop the True Reflections Cropped Sweater and Backstage Antics Sweatpants in a rainbow tie dye print.
Pink Tie Dye Top and Shorts Loungewear Set
How cute is this long-sleeve top with a popper front and shorts combo? It comes in a pink tie-dye.
In Her Mind Cropped Sweater & Take Note Lounge Shorts in Coral Tie Dye
We love the coral tie-dye of this cropped sweater and shorts combo. The shorts have a high-waisted fit.
Bennie Crewneck & Burl Sweatshort in Baby Blue Tie Dye
This sweater and shorts set comes in a sweet baby blue. It's made of a super comfy cotton.
Love Like That Crop & Keep My Secrets Sweatpants in Rainbow Tie Dye
This rainbow crop top and sweatpants combo is perfect for transitioning into fall. You'll get so many compliments on it.
Burl Sweatshirt & Aiden Sweatpant in Funfetti
Funfetti inspired the color scheme of this cozy sweat set. The sweatshirt is cropped and the sweatpants are high-waisted.
Cherish Long Sleeve Cardigan & Stop And Stare Shorts in Pink Tie Dye
How unique is this cardigan and shorts set? It comes in a sweet pink.
