The Father Of the Bride Reunion Was the Most Delightful Thing to Happen to 2020

In the words of Franck, every party has a pooper and that's why we've invited you!

On Friday, Sept. 25, Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and more Father of the Bride stars virtually reunited to film the Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).

Reese Witherspoon introduced the emotional Nancy Meyers film and her somewhat sequel before Diane, Kieran and Kimberly, a.k.a. the Banks family jumped on a Zoom conference call. Plus, Florence Pugh was introduced as baby Maggie all grown up, with Ben Platt playing Annie's son Georgie.

As per usual, George Banks is the obsessive father running around trying to ensure nobody contracted COVID-19.

What else has happened since we last caught up with Banks? Well, Matty reveals that he's met a girl online and he's ready to pop the question and get married all on the same day!

This is happy news for everyone but George, who is upset that Rachel (a.k.a. the bride's family) won't be footing the bill for the ceremony as George did 30 years ago.