Bloomingdale's Feel Good Fall Pop-Up Is the Comfort We Need Right Now

It's officially fall! Soon, we'll all be cozied up indoors... kind of like how we started this year. If that thought fills you with dread, fret not: Bloomingdale's just launched their latest themed pop-up shop, Feel Good Fall!
As part of The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's series, this latest pop-up features a collection of goodies designed to give you some everyday joy. There's cozy knits to help you deal with the drop in temperature, things that will assist with your at-home entertainment, and mood boosters that will brighten your outlook, even if things are a little grey outside.
You can shop the Feel Good Fall pop-up at Bloomingdale's until Monday, November 2nd. Start packing your cart with some of our favorite finds below!
Mother The Loafer Tie Dyed Cropped Sweatshirt
This crew-neck long-sleeve tie-dye sweatshirt continues the trend that started this spring, but this time, with some fall neutral colors and jewel tones to better match the season. With long sleeves and a pullover style, it's made to fit true to size, so size up if you prefer a boxier, slouchier fit.
Piecework Disco Queen Puzzle
Keep yourself occupied with this 500-piece puzzle, made of thick stock and high-quality recycled art paper. And when you're done building it, you'll have a 19.25-inch by 26.6-inch image of party-ready cocktails in an equally party-ready atmosphere with mirrored tables and glittery walls.
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate Pretzel and Toffee Bar
At this point, we're pretty much convinced that chocolate is a vital part of the food pyramid. You can hit all the major groups with this bar, which also features pretzel crumbs and caramel pieces, effectively mixing sweet, salty and crunchy to hit the most important taste buds on your tongue. Yum. Plus, chocolate counts as therapy, right?
Lake & Skye 11 11 Candle
Candles are great for meditation, or if you just want to add a little extra magic to a room. Either way, this vegan candle offers scent notes including amberwood, white musk, driftwood, hints of marine and more, offering a moody but still fresh and inviting scent profile to help you chill out. Plus, it's made with 100% soy wax.
3.1 Phillip Lim Mock Neck Bouclé Sweater
Talk about cozy luxury. This stunning oversized sweater is crafted of acrylic, wool, viscose, polyester and polyamide, so definitely make sure you dry clean it to keep it fresh. But that may be difficult to accomplish considering you're going to want to live in it all winter, thanks to its mock neck, long sleeves and pullover style, effectively cocooning you in comfort.
Dash Fresh Pop Popcorn Maker
You have the chocolate taken care of, so now it's time for popcorn, especially if your cold-weather cozy plans include a lot of binge-watching. This hot-air popper will cook up to 16 cups of fresh popcorn in minutes, and it's super easy to use. All you need to do is measure the kernels, put them in the chamber, press "start," and voila: nourishment for your non-stop viewing session.
Bloomingdale's When We All Vote Face Masks
Designed by director and producer Allen Hughes, the "Vote" face mask aims to raise awareness and funds for When We All Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization working to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap. Each order comes with two face masks made with a triple-layer design, featuring a nylon exterior layer and a protective foam inner layer. The nose also features an adjustable molding so you can tailor your fit.
C by Bloomingdale's Cashmere Travel Wrap
Available in 13 colors including olive, navy and red, this lightweight knit wrap is perfect for a little bit of layering when the nights get a smidge crisp, some added coziness when you're curled up on the couch, or even some more substantial coverage when it gets super cold and you need an added layer under your coat. It's super-soft cashmere, so make sure you dry clean it to keep it pristine.
Lele Sadoughi Corduroy Cat Print Knotted Headband
Holding your hair back for your masking routine? Need to tame your mane with a chic headband? This one sports a Tiger King-approved cat print splashed across cotton corduroy fabric that's knotted at the center, then wrapped around a plastic band designed to keep everything in place.
Luv Aj Evil Eye Cubic Zirconia Coin Double Row Pendant Necklace
Maybe your at-home wellness routine includes a little self-protection. In that case, you'll definitely want this double-pendant Evil Eye necklace, bearing an emblem thought to protect the wearer from psychic attacks. It's made of gold-tone brass with cubic zirconia details, and a lobster clasp closure to keep it secure around your neck.
