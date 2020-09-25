Lance Bass Dishes on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Baby Boy

NSYNC's Lance Bass is spilling the tea on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's new baby boy.

The power couple reportedly welcomed their second child in July and now Bass confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he's seen photos of the wee one.

"The baby is cute of course, it's Justin and Jessica!" Bass told ET on Friday, Sept. 25. He said that Timberlake shared the happy news in the NSYNC group chat (!!), which has become all about babies as of late.

Though Lance couldn't help but reveal the news, he did keep quiet on the name of their son. "That's a good question," he said. "Justin would kill me!"

Then it would be "Bye Bye Bye" to any chance of a real NSYNC reunion, after the band virtually got together for Bass' birthday in May. Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez "made it so special. I'm still in shock," Bass said.