This Is Us Creator Just Teased a Season 5 “Sex Scene” Between Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us fanatics have been thirsty, dehydrated even, for news about season five.
Since the season four finale in March, creator Dan Fogelman left us with many unanswered questions surrounding the plot itself and if, when and how production for the next installment would begin amid a global pandemic.
We finally know that season five will return on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and that it'll tackle the coronavirus, too. But is there any more intel? Absolutely.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, Fogelman offered a sneak peek at what's to come. He took to Twitter to share a photo of Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, in character as Rebecca and Jack Pearson, and wrote, "A 2020 television sex scene. We're back #ThisIsUs."
Of course, the caption and image itself pokes fun at the state of production today. Moore and Ventimiglia are seen wearing masks and extending their arms toward each other to abide by social distancing measures. As for how sexy this "sex scene" will be, that's to be determined.
The photo dropped on Thursday, the exact same day that Moore shared news of her pregnancy on Instagram. She and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021," she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of them affectionately cuddling her baby bump.
In addition to Fogelman stating that season five will tackle the coronavirus "head on," the show will also address the Black Lives Matter movement.
Speaking with People this week, Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall, said incorporating those current events is of "absolutely huge" importance.
"It was as huge from a writer's perspective as it was from mine. I think Randall offers such a unique perspective. Being a Black man raised in a white family, there's a very specific prism through which he sees the world, and I think the writers have captured it brilliantly," he said. "Our first two episodes are outstanding. As long as we, as actors, are able to execute what the writing has provided us an opportunity to do. I think our fans will be very, very, very happy."
Explaining how, exactly, the movement will be folded in organically, he said, "They won't be washed over completely, but we still want to maintain the integrity of our story focused on the Pearsons, especially where we left off the relationship between Kevin and Randall last year."
This Is Us returns for season five on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.