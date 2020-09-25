Mayim Bialik and Jonathan Cohen Prove to Be an Unstoppable Team on Celebrity Game Face

Hollywood's best game night.

During Thursday, Sept. 24's episode of Celebrity Game Face, executive producer and host Kevin Hart guided three teams of celebrity pairs—including Rob Riggle and Darren Leader, Mayim Bialik and Jonathan Cohen and Shanola Hampton and Daren Dukes—through a hilarious and action-packed game night.

Not only did the celebrity duos compete for what Kevin called, "television greatness," but they also were playing to win money for their charity of choice. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the Hart of a Champion trophy.

"Watch your favorite celeb teams go head-to-head in the ultimate battle," Kevin shared at the start of the episode. "More outrageous challenges designed to test their mind, body and soul."

And, in typical Celebrity Game Face fashion, the night was filled with LOL-worthy moments. In fact, during the all-new episode, we watched contestants stuff their faces, make hilarious calls and so much more.

Check out all of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below!