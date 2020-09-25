The MixtapE! Presents Zayn, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

It's been a week, music fans.

But here we are, having survived another seven days, with a weekend to look forward to and a glut of new releases from every corner of the industry to wade through.

From the second-most exciting new project in Zayn Malik's life to a duo of drops from arguably two of the hottest humans on Earth, and everything in between, these are our picks for the best of the week's best.