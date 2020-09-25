Save up To 60% at This Amazing Steve Madden Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The current Steve Madden flash sale going on at Nordstrom Rack includes some seriously great pairs of shoes.
From croc-embossed booties to calf-hair flats, you'll want to check out our favorite pairs below that are up to 60% off. This sale ends in three days, so be sure to shop quick! These styles are selling out fast and will be the perfect new addition to your wardrobe.
Steve Madden Julianna Pointed Toe Embossed Block Heel Boot
These black booties are anything but basic with their croc texture. They have a leg-elongating pointed toe and a short block heel that's comfortable to walk on.
Steve Madden Subtle Chelsea Boot
Look chic in these snakeskin-print boots with a 3.5 inch heel. They have an on-trend pointed toe.
Steve Madden Jainna Leather Loafer in Tan Suede
These pointed-toe, leather loafers are perfect for the office and come in other colors and prints too. They have a padded insole for comfort.
Steve Madden Julianna Pointed Toe Embossed Block Heel Boot
These perfect snakeskin-print booties have a pointed toe and walkable heel.
Steven By Steve Madden Bantry Genuine Calf Hair Flat
How chic are these calf-hair flats in a cheetah print? We love their tapered square toe.
Steve Madden Presley Pointed Toe Block Heel Mule
How special are these mules with their pointed toe and dainty strap? They come in other colors and prints too.
Steve Madden Middle Embellished Sandal
These glitzy rhinestone sandals have a comfortable padded sole and unique flared block heel.
Steve Madden Donna Espadrille Leather Block Heel Mule
We're obsessed with the black leather straps contrasted with an espadrille block heel on these mules. So cute.
Steven By Steve Madden Fannie Genuine Calf Hair Mule Sandal
These calf hair mules are super chic and have an easy to walk on heel. You're going to love their memory foam footbed.
