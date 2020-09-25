RHOP Exclusive: Ashley Darby Asks Michael Darby For a Postnup After Strip Club Incident

Looking to the future.
Ashley Darby is following through with the ultimatum she recently gave her husband Michael Darby in a major way on Sunday's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.
In this exclusive sneak peek, the married couple is in the middle of a serious sit-down after the events of last week's episode. As fans of the Bravo show may recall, Ashley confronted Michael on Sept. 20's RHOP after a friend of Candiace Dillard's claimed to have spotted him at a strip club, even sending an alleged photo of him as evidence.
Now, Ashley is ready to move forward with Michael—but not without taking a few precautions to look out for her and their 14-month-old son Dean (the couple recently announced they're expecting baby no. 2.)
"An idea that I did have and that I wanted to see how you felt about was doing a post-nuptial agreement," Ashley tells Michael in the clip. "Something that would be protecting Dean and me in the event that this happens again."
Michael hesitates at first, but ultimately responds, "We can look at that."
The two don't immediately begin discussing details quite yet—there's actually a bit of an awkward silence—but in a confessional, Ashley explains her reasoning for wanting a postnup.
"Michael and I had a nuptial agreement that expired after five years of marriage," she says before RHOP flashes to a clip of Ashley signing said agreement and telling Michael, "If it's a show of good faith to you that I'm in this marriage for the right reasons, I have absolutely no qualms about signing this agreement."
Back in her confessional interview, Ashley continues: "Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets. And now, I think it would be good for us to have a postnuptial agreement because [a] postnup would outline things that [I] would be guaranteed to get—no arguing, no disputing—and essentially would speed up the process in the event of a divorce."
As the sneak peek wraps up, Ashley tells Michael she's not really sure what the postnup would outline, "but I'm glad you're open to it."
"I want to make sure that you're happy and I look after you in the right ways," Michael responds. "I think that's important right now."
The couple's conversation comes after Michael confessed that on the night out in question—in which Candiace said her friend "witnessed Michael asking random women to come back to his hotel with him"—he and the group of men he was with were socializing with women at a strip club and then a casino.
One woman, according to Michael, asked if he wanted to go to a hotel.
"Michael said, 'I was so drunk, I fell asleep, and when I woke up, she was laying in the bed next to me,'" Ashley recalled in a confessional. "Then when Michael gets out of bed to check the time, she snapped a picture of him from behind at the dresser and gave it to a blog."
The couple then had an emotional conversation, and Ashley made sure to emphasize that if Michael did anything like this in the future they would not "stay together just for Dean."
"If I find out anything else, it will be catastrophic for our relationship," she told him.
