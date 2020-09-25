Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Jack Brooksbank

There's another royal baby on the way.

Princess Eugenie is pregnant and expect her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank, the couple announced on Friday, Sept. 25. "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021....," the 30-year-old mom-to-be shared on her Instagram account along with a photo of her and her husband holding baby slippers.

Buckingham Palace also shared the news, tweeting, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021."

The tweet noted, "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The couple's pregnancy announcement comes nearly two years after their October 2018 wedding. At the time, the bride and groom became husband and wife in a ceremony at at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, nearly a year after announcing their engagement the January before.