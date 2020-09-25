How Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach Braff and Donald Faison Became a Quarantine Hit

"Ladies and gentlemen, little did she know but welcome to the show, Lauren Piester!"

That's how Donald Faison, in his standard Oprah voice, introduced me when I thought I was signing on to be a silent observer on the Tuesday, Sept. 15 episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends. I had been thinking I'd just get to sit there for an hour and watch my fake podcast friends record the show before our real post-podcast interview, but instead I was on the show itself, not even totally sure that I was until about 20 minutes in. That's how chill Fake Doctors, Real Friends is—you might be on the podcast, or you might not, and it might not even matter.

Donald and his best friend and former Scrubs co-star Zach Braff started the show at the end of March, just a few weeks after the coronavirus pandemic had shut down much of the United States. It was meant to be a show sort of in the vein of Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies podcast, in which the two friends would rewatch episodes of Scrubs and share behind-the-scenes stories.

Six months later, you could say Fake Doctors, Real Friends is that and so much more.