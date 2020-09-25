Checking In With the Father of the Bride Cast: See What the Banks Family Has Been Up To

Who's ready for a visit with the Banks family?

Nearly 30 years after Nancy Myers charmed audiences with a remake of the 1950 film Father of the Bride—with Steve Martin filling in for Spencer Tracy and newcomer Kimberly Williams-Paisley stepping into a role originated by Elizabeth Taylor—Netflix has given fans of the beloved franchise something to look forward to at the end of another rough week in 2020 with the announcement of one very special reunion.

Debuting on Friday, Sept. 25 on the streaming giant's YouTube and Facebook pages, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) is billed as "a very special event to benefit World Central Kitchen" that'll reunite stars Martin, Williams-Paisley, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin and George Newborn—as well as "a few special guests."

The reunion marks the first time we've had the opportunity to check in with the Bankses since the events of 1995's Father of the Bride Part II, which saw both Keaton's Nina and Williams-Paisley's Annie give birth to babies. And something tells us that the family will have grown even bigger in the last 25 years.