Functional Aesthetic: Essential Accessories to Dress Up Your Lifestyle

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If your house went into hibernation for the winter, it's time for a Spring clean.

Given the current climate, we are spending on average up to 35% more time at home and online. There's never been a better time to spruce up your digs with chic, on-trend pieces, without having to compromise on functionality.

From visually appealing hand wash for your sink or vanity, to recycled stone notebooks and soothing aromatherapy diffusers, take comfort in the everyday and add these at-home essentials to cart.