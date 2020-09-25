Functional Aesthetic: Essential Accessories to Dress Up Your Lifestyle

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your house went into hibernation for the winter, it's time for a Spring clean.
Given the current climate, we are spending on average up to 35% more time at home and online. There's never been a better time to spruce up your digs with chic, on-trend pieces, without having to compromise on functionality.
From visually appealing hand wash for your sink or vanity, to recycled stone notebooks and soothing aromatherapy diffusers, take comfort in the everyday and add these at-home essentials to cart.
In Essence Grey Marle Ultrasonic Diffuser
Good for the mind, good for the home. You'll have to look twice to notice this art-worthy piece is actually an essential oil diffuser. Dispersing a fine mist for up to four hours at a time, this easy-to-use and whisper quiet unit is the perfect addition to your lounge room or home office. Settle down and prepare to receive the therapeutic benefits of In Essence oils when added directly to this beautiful feature.
Georg Jensen CURVE OCRF Heart Necklace
Make this timeless piece a staple on your dresser—for a good cause. This beautiful sterling silver pendant—modelled here by Ovarian Cancer survivor Monika Tasic—will be a dainty addition to your collection, and Georg Jensen will donate $50 directly to the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF) from every purchase. A shining beacon of hope, it's a reminder to celebrate the simple and effortless beauty in every day. This keepsake will keep on giving long after it enters your home.
Karst Hardcover Notebook
Keep this notebook close-by for any notes, lists or musings you may need to jot down, and experience all that stone paper has to offer. This A5 Hardcover Notebook is made from high-quality, sustainable, & recyclable stone paper, and glides like a dream to write on. Apart from being the perfect handbag or small-space size, we also love the myriad of features like the expandable back pocket, page marker and elasticized strap. It's minimal class at its finest.
Ecoya Spritz Fragranced Diffuser
Freshen up any room with a unique scent just in time for spring. Featuring a frosted white glass base to blend seamlessly with its surroundings, the aroma of this tranquil diffuser will set the tone for warmer weather. Open your windows and let the fresh air sweep the scent of sparkling Prosecco and golden grapefruit throughout every room.
Heartwood FRANK Classic 29 Bead Indian Sandalwood Mala Bracelet
When life gets too busy, it's time to stop, refocus and…take in the scent of this grounding bracelet. Infused with Indian sandalwood—synonymous with calming and soothing—this accessory can be worn everyday as "a reminder of your blessings and intentions". Not only that, the warm, woody tone of this token will complete any outfit and serve as a focal point of conversation.
Natch Essentials Hand Cleanse and Balm Duo
We need more hands to count the number of times we wash our precious paws these days. Not only is Natch's delightful duo all-natural and made with nourishing essential oils, the matching pistachio green, rectangular bottles add a stylish addition to any sink space. Let mandarin, cedarwood and ylang ylang lather your hands for a sensuous and sustainable wash.
Glasshouse Fragrances Spellbound Candle
Let this enchanting edition to your home cast a spell on you with its golden glimmer and mystic fragrance. This limited-edition collection will leave you entranced, using only the highest quality soy wax, coupled with a beautiful glass vessel perfect for displaying. With hints of peony, ripe plum and a touch of leather, light it up, sit back and be seduced.
Osier Belle Round Tray
It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Roll out the drinks cart and serve up on this effortlessly chic wicker tray straight out of a Hampton's lookbook. Customisable to size and available in an array of wicker shades and weaves, its sturdy base can comfortably accommodate a full set of glasses and serving bottle. Our favourite feature? Add this on top of one of Osier Belle's signature poufs to convert to a tabletop. Genius.
Stoned Crystals Captain Jack Pyrite Crystal
Exhibit the power of Pyrite in your home and feel the difference. A sphere of pure positivity and energy, this golden orb will guide you throughout the day and serve as a centerpiece to ground your home. Complete with its own unique energy card, Captain Jack will set you on path for better things, and look completely chic in the process.
