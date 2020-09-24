Rebel Wilson and New Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Rebel Wilson just made a very glamorous red carpet debut with her new boyfriend Jacob Busch.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, the JoJo Rabbit actress attended the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, with new guy Jacob as her date. Rebel donned a gown from the Rene Ruiz Collection for the event, which raises money for environmental initiatives and promotes sustainable development. Earlier that day, she and Jacob were seen hanging out on a helicopter pad with stars like Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren on Rebel's Instagram.
"Quick Helen, get to the chopper! #TeamMonaco," Rebel joked in her Instagram caption.
Jacob, who hails from the Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty, previously dated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof. They ended their relationship in 2017.
According to a source for People, Rebel and Jacob met through friends last year in Australia and got serious after Rebel returned to California, where Jacob lives. Jacob, who works with a variety of charity organizations, treats Rebel "very well."
"He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys," a source explained.
Rebel previously declared 2020 her "year of health."
"Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," Rebel joked, quoting her Pitch Perfect character Amy. "x 8kg's to go until I hit my goal - hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x."
Sounds like Rebel found a guy she can get healthier with and take to fancy galas via helicopter!