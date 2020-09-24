Watch Ellen DeGeneres Grill Kris Jenner About Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Rekindled Romance

BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Ellen DeGeneres Grill Kris Jenner About Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Rekindled Romance

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together? Ellen DeGeneres asked the burning question on fans' minds.

Ellen DeGeneres wants that Kardashian tea, and knows that Kris Jenner can provide. 

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Kris appeared virtually on Ellen's talk show, where the two chatted about everything from Kris' 10 grandchildren (and their new passion for drumming) to their respective wax figures. Of course, it wouldn't be The Ellen DeGeneres Show if Ellen didn't attempt to score some gossip from the famous momager. In this case, it was about the rumors that Khloe Kardashian had reunited with Tristan ThompsonNBA star and father of her baby True.

When asked if Kris may get more grandkids from Khloe and Tristan, Kris, who was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, teased just enough information to keep fans guessing. 

"You never know around here," Kris laughed. "I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what's going to happen."

Fans speculated that Khloe and Tristan had reunited following their 2019 split earlier this summer after Tristan attended Koko's 36th birthday party and wrote a thoughtful message to his ex on Instagram to mark the occasion.

"I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," the athlete gushed. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama."

Khloe Kardashian's 36th Birthday Party

Khloe was also spotted at Tristan's house for a Fourth of July party

At the time, sources shut down engagement rumors, stating that the two were enjoying co-parenting and that Khloe was "taking it slow." 

In September, Khloe and Tristan were spotted hiking together. Scott Disick's now-deleted comment on Khloe's Instagram saying that Tristan was a "lucky man" further fueled speculation that the couple had reunited.

Thus far, though, Khloe and Tristan are staying quiet about the state of their relationship...though if anyone knows the truth, it's definitely Kris.

Unfortunately for Ellen, Kris' lips seem very much sealed. 

