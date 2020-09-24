BREAKING

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Is Model and Muse for H&M's Refined Rebel Collection

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 24, 2020 6:46 PMTags
Barbie Ferreira is the perfect face for H&M's fall studio collection drop—a line with a slightly higher price point than H&M's typical offerings because of its high quality and style. Along with Veronika Heilbrunner, Celeste, Alton Mason, Young Emperors and Mia Kong, the actress is a muse for the "refined rebel" line. This fashion-forward collection has notes of '70s rock, disco and punk.

Below, shop some of the highlights from the studio collection new arrivals for fall!

Fall Trend Watch: Detailed Denim

Knit Wool-blend Cardigan

How unique is this cardigan? It's available in beige or black and is made of a wool blend. This rib-knit cardi has a panel at the neckline that can be totally or partially unbuttoned and an adjustable strap at the bottom.

$99
H&M

Sequined Sweater Vest

This chunky-knit sweater vest has big sequins on the front and back and a low-cut V-neck. 

$149
H&M

Glittery Shirt

There are so many ways you can style this glittery shirt with covered buttons. It has extra-long sleeves and comes in a rusty-red hue.

$70
H&M

Mesh-detail Dress

This beautiful dress has mesh details and a deep-V neckline. It ties in a sweet bow at the back. 

$99
H&M

Mesh V-neck Bodysuit

You can pair a lacy bra underneath this sexy V-neck bodysuit. It has a sweet lace trim.

$40
H&M

Mesh Briefs

These mesh briefs are both sexy and sweet with their dainty lace trim. 

$18
H&M

Patterned Scarf

How special is this scarf with a pink and red edge?

$18
H&M

Chunky-knit Wool Sweater

This alpaca and wool sweater is adorable for fall with its cool collar. It has extra-long sleeves and a rolled-edge hem. 

$129
H&M

Up next, the cutest cozy athleisure pieces for fall. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

