Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira Is Model and Muse for H&M's Refined Rebel Collection

Barbie Ferreira is the perfect face for H&M's fall studio collection drop—a line with a slightly higher price point than H&M's typical offerings because of its high quality and style. Along with Veronika Heilbrunner, Celeste, Alton Mason, Young Emperors and Mia Kong, the actress is a muse for the "refined rebel" line. This fashion-forward collection has notes of '70s rock, disco and punk.
Below, shop some of the highlights from the studio collection new arrivals for fall!
Knit Wool-blend Cardigan
How unique is this cardigan? It's available in beige or black and is made of a wool blend. This rib-knit cardi has a panel at the neckline that can be totally or partially unbuttoned and an adjustable strap at the bottom.
Sequined Sweater Vest
This chunky-knit sweater vest has big sequins on the front and back and a low-cut V-neck.
Glittery Shirt
There are so many ways you can style this glittery shirt with covered buttons. It has extra-long sleeves and comes in a rusty-red hue.
Mesh-detail Dress
This beautiful dress has mesh details and a deep-V neckline. It ties in a sweet bow at the back.
Mesh V-neck Bodysuit
You can pair a lacy bra underneath this sexy V-neck bodysuit. It has a sweet lace trim.
Mesh Briefs
These mesh briefs are both sexy and sweet with their dainty lace trim.
Patterned Scarf
How special is this scarf with a pink and red edge?
Chunky-knit Wool Sweater
This alpaca and wool sweater is adorable for fall with its cool collar. It has extra-long sleeves and a rolled-edge hem.
