Demi Moore Is Headed to Amazon: What to Know About Her Steamy New Role

Demi Moore is gearing up for what could be her most daring role to date.
Deadline reports that the 57-year-old actress, best known for ‘90s and early-aughts films such as Ghost, G.I. Jane, and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, is headed to Amazon to star in and serve as executive producer for an adaptation of Dirty Diana, the QCode podcast she narrates. Since its debut this summer, the podcast has secured a top-10 spot in Apple's Fiction list.
Dirty Diana follows Diana, a married woman who behind closed doors runs an exotic website for women to share "intimate sexual fantasies," reads the podcast description. According to Deadline, it's loosely inspired by the marriage of the podcast creator Shana Feste, who will also direct the new Amazon series.
Details surrounding production, a premiere date and casting remain sparse, but the podcast itself featured a lineup of A-list cameos. Among them? Melanie Griffith, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Lena Dunham and Gwendoline Christie, to name a few.
Moore has most recently worked on Peacock's Brave New World and Songbird, the latter following Michael Bay's thriller about a pandemic (too soon?).
In 2019, Moore also released a tell-memoir titled Inside Out in which she addressed everything from her childhood trauma to her relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.
She opened up about the decision to write the book during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling Jimmy Fallon the idea came after asking herself tough questions such as, "How did I get here? Where I came from, what my life was—how have I had the life that I've had?"
It sounds like Dirty Diana is the perfect escape for Moore. And fans will soon be able to sit back and get lost too.