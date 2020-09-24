BREAKING

Gigi Hadid Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Zayn Malik
Tyra Banks Sends a Message to Haters Amid Dancing With the Stars Criticism

Tyra Banks had a few words for negative commenters after she admittedly “messed up” her lines on Dancing With the Stars. Keep scrolling to hear what she had to say.

Tyra Banks is no stranger to calling out her haters.

During the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars, which aired on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the newly appointed host admittedly "messed up" her lines—and viewers were quick to call her out. In a response to the negative commentary, the supermodel took to TikTok right after the show to address her naysayers.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing With the Stars and yeah, it wasn't perfect," confessed the OG Top Model. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

She even compared her slip-ups to 18-year-old Skai Jackson, who made a noticeable misstep during her performance that almost caused her to fall atop professional dancer and partner Alan Bersten.

"She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she's here for another week," Tyra said. "So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we're gonna keep on going and going." Moral of the story of, per the Life-Size star: "Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going."

In line with her speaking up, fans may recall in 2007 when the former daytime talk show host told the world to "kiss my fat a--" after tabloids criticized her weight. 

However she addresses her haters, do you, Tyra, do you.

