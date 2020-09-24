Kris Jenner Sets the Record Straight on Real Housewives Casting Rumors

"It just sort of came to us," she explained. "We thought, you know, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spin-offs. It's so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter, there were no other social media platforms really. There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat, there were no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced."

"It's just so crazy that all of this has happened," Kris continued. "And to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world."

On Sept. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner family surprised fans with the news that the series would be coming to an end. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way," the family said in a statement. "Our last season will air early next year in 2021. We love you!"