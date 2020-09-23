Machine Gun Kelly Says He Didn't Think Love "Could Ever Exist" Until He Met Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship is straight out of a rom-com.
According to the 30-year-old rapper, meeting the actress for the first time was love at first sight. MGK opened up about his whirlwind romance with the Transformers alum in a candid interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
"I didn't know what that was until me and her made eye contact," he expressed about finding true love with Megan. "That's when I was like, 'Whoa.'"
The Houston native noted he's dated plenty of women before getting serious with the 34-year-old star. However, he explained their connection was unlike anything else he's ever experienced.
"After I made... the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that," he shared. "I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."
When Howard asked if it was love at first sight, the musician responded, "Yeah, for sure."
There has been one downside to his romance with the actress: the media attention.
The rapper explained the publicity surrounding his personal life has been a new thing for him. As he shared, "It's kinda hard... my house isn't gated, you know? So that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kinda living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."
He joked that he and Megan's "outfits are good" at least.
While the two have one undeniable connection, they aren't rushing into anything. Howard teased that he'd love to see him and Megan get married, with Pete Davidson as his best man. "Well, that's cool. Yeah, I'm down with that," Machine Gun Kelly responded.
Machine Gun Kelly discussed his spirituality and how he and the actress connect on that level as well.
He revealed that God has been coming to him "in many forms" and shared a few examples of what he meant by that. He explained that his father passed away earlier this summer and he recalled the time he died, which was at 4:44 p.m. He later shared a special moment between him and Megan that reminded him of his dad.
"I climbed to the top of this cliff at my girl's house," he began, "And I kept sitting there, on this ledge, and she took a picture of me from where she was at. And I was up there at 4:44, ironically, came back down and looked back up and there was a hawk sitting exactly right where I was at on this ledge."
He remembered another instance when he hoped to have one more night with Megan before they spent their longest time apart due to other commitments. At the time, he explained there was a hurricane warning.
"It sounds crazy but we talked to this tree... I asked this tree, 'You gotta move this hurricane. I have to have one more day with this person, I can't leave early.'" he shared. "I felt like the whole universe at that point could feel... that I was fighting for love. I woke up the next day and the hurricane was over."
Simply put, he said, "There's this God energy all-around."
Back in July, the two discussed their romance for the first time in a joint interview.
"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly said on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Megan added, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
In May, Brian Austin Green confirmed he and Megan broke up after 10 years of being together. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he shared on his podcast at the time. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me. I know that, like, as far as a family, like, what we've built, it's really cool and it's really special."
"So, we decided, 'Let's make sure we don't lose that. Let's make sure that, no matter what, we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids," he continued. :And we'll still do family vacations and we'll do holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.'"
Megan and Brian began dating in 2004. They got married in 2010 and share three children together: Noah, Bodhi and Journey.