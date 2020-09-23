Jack Osbourne Reveals How He’s Coping With His Daughters Testing Positive for COVID-19

Jack Osbourne is an open book.

On the newest episode of iHeart Radio's Pretty Messed Up podcast, titled "You Don't Know Jack," hosts AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke asked the reality star OG the tough questions, from his 17-year sobriety to his brief stint on Dancing With the Stars. In the episode, which premiered Sept. 23, Jack also shared that his two daughters have both contracted COVID.

"I'm to the point of when this is going to lift," Jack said, "like actually my house has had like a corona outbreak with my two daughters. My two daughters have it." He explained that one is staying with their mother—his ex-wife Lisa Stelly—and "the youngest one" is staying with him. Though Jack didn't specify which daughters currently have COVID, it has been reported by the girls' grandmother, Sharon Osbourne, that 2-year-old Minnie Osbourne did contract the virus. Sharon discussed the positive results on last Monday's episode of The Talk.

"I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it," said Sharon. "And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters [Minnie] has come down with COVID." Jack also confirmed that he has tested negative and gets tested "every two days."