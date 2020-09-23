Jana Kramer on Why She Chose to Fight for Her Marriage

Jana Kramer is a fighter.

During Wednesday, Sept. 23's all-new Just the Sip, the country singer opened up about why she chose to fight for her marriage. This interview couldn't be timelier as Jana and husband Mike Caussin's just-released memoir, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, details the couple's raw marriage moments, including the former NFL star's infidelity and sex addiction.

With everything they've been through, why did Jana choose to fight for her marriage? At the time, Jana said she did it for her daughter, Jolie Rae Caussin.

"If it wasn't for my daughter, I most likely would've walked away," Jana told host Justin Sylvester. "She was six months at the time when I found out about everything and as a mama bear, I was like, ‘You don't get to ruin this. You don't get to ruin my family, what I worked so hard for.'"

As she continued, the One Tree Hill star said she didn't want "another woman to raise my child."

Although Jolie Rae was her "number one reason to fight," Jana admitted that she felt "weak" at times.