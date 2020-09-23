Here's Everything Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in October 2020

September is almost over, which can only mean one thing: It's almost time for Halloween! And while the celebrations may be different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean fans can't still cuddle up on the couch to watch a spooktacular show.
Luckily, Netflix is here to help viewers do just that. On Sept. 23, the streaming service released its list of the series and films coming to the platform next month. Let's just say, there are a number of thrilling options.
If fans liked The Haunting of Hill House, for instance, then they might want to check out its creator's next project The Haunting of Bly Manor, which drops Oct. 9. Or, if they couldn't get enough of Unsolved Mysteries, they may want to see its second season, which hits Netflix Oct. 19.
Want something the whole family can enjoy? Subscribers may want to consider the star-studded Hubie Halloween, which features Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Kenan Thompson, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph and is set to be released Oct. 7.
Not really in the Halloween spirit? No worries. There are still a number of options. If fans still haven't seen the final, multi-Emmy-winning season of Schitt's Creek, or if they just want to watch it again, they can catch it on Netflix starting Oct. 7. There are also a number of classic films hitting the platform next month, including Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Brad Pitt's Moneyball and Julia Stiles and Luke Mably's The Prince & Me.
But saying hello to some new content also means saying goodbye to a few favorites. For instance Parks & Recreation is leaving the platform Sept. 30. Magic Mike, Just Friends and several other films are also bidding adieu by the end of October.
For a complete list of what's coming and going, check out the list below.
COMING TO NETFLIX
Series
Oct. 1
Bom Dia, Verônica
Oct. 2
Emily in Paris
Song Exploder
Oct. 7
To the Lake
Oct. 9
Deaf U
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Oct. 15
Social Distance
Oct. 16
Alguien Tiene Que Morir
Dream Home Makeover
Grand Army
La Révolution
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3
Oct. 23
Barbarians
Move
The Queen's Gambit
Oct. 30
Suburra: Season 3
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
Film
Oct. 2
The Binding
Vampires Vs. The Bronx
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween
Oct. 9
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Oct. 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
Oct. 16
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Oct. 21
Rebecca
Oct. 22
Cadaver
Oct. 23
Over the Moon
Oct. 28
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
Holidate
Oct. 30
His House
The Day of the Lord
Docs
Oct. 2
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Oct. 4
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Oct. 14
Blackpink: Light Up the Sky
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
Kids and Family
Oct. 1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
The Worst Witch: Season 4
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
Oct. 6
StarBeam: Halloween Hero
Oct. 9
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
Super Monsters: Dia De Los Monsters
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
Oct. 13
Octonauts & The Great Barrier Reef
Oct. 16
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
Oct. 20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection
Anime
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus
Comedy
Oct. 13
The Cabin With Bert Kreischer
Oct. 27
Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine
And More
Oct. 1
A.M.I.
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Basic '47
Cape Fear
Code Lyko: Seasons 1- 4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil: Season 1
Familiar Wife: Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Gran Torino
Her
Houses of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for Wilderpeople
I'm Leaving Now
The Longest Yard
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
The Outpost
The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
Pasal Kau/All Because of You
Playing With Fire
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Poseidon (2006)
The Prince & Me
Stranger Than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide: Season 1
Oct. 2
Ahí te Encargo
Òlòtūré
Serious Men
Oct. 4
Colombiana
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Schitt's Creek: Season 6
Oct. 9
Ginny Weds Sunny
Oct. 14
Moneyball
Alice Junior
Oct. 15
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half: Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain
One on One: Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona
Oct. 16
In a Valley of Violence
Unfriended
Oct. 18
Paranorman
Oct. 20
Carol
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Perdida
Oct. 27
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada
Oct. 28
Metallica Through The Never
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
Oct. 30
Bronx
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
Coming Soon
Arashi's Diary: Voyage Episode 13 &14
Brave Blue World
Start-Up
LEAVING NETFLIX
Sept. 30
Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7
Oct. 1
Emelie
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Sleeping with Other People
Oct. 2
Cult of Chucky
Truth or Dare
Oct. 6
The Water Diviner
Oct. 7
The Last Airbender
Oct. 17
The Green Hornet
Oct. 19
Paper Year
Oct. 22
While We're Young
Oct. 26
Battle: Los Angeles
Oct. 30
Kristy
Oct. 31
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Burlesque
Charlotte's Web
Clash of the Titans
District 9
The Firm
Fun with Dick & Jane
The Girl with All the Gifts
Grandmaster
Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5
The Interview
Just Friends
Magic Mike
Nacho Libre
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Set Up
The Silence of the Lambs
Sleepless in Seattle
Sleepy Hollow
Spaceballs
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Ugly Truth
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Zathura