Here's Everything Coming to (and Leaving) Netflix in October 2020

September is almost over, which can only mean one thing: It's almost time for Halloween! And while the celebrations may be different this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean fans can't still cuddle up on the couch to watch a spooktacular show.

Luckily, Netflix is here to help viewers do just that. On Sept. 23, the streaming service released its list of the series and films coming to the platform next month. Let's just say, there are a number of thrilling options.

If fans liked The Haunting of Hill House, for instance, then they might want to check out its creator's next project The Haunting of Bly Manor, which drops Oct. 9. Or, if they couldn't get enough of Unsolved Mysteries, they may want to see its second season, which hits Netflix Oct. 19.

Want something the whole family can enjoy? Subscribers may want to consider the star-studded Hubie Halloween, which features Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Kenan Thompson, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph and is set to be released Oct. 7.