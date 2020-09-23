TIME100 Honorees Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Share How Their Own Kids Inspire Them

While Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world, the couple credits their own kids' bravery as a source of inspiration.

The actress and retired NBA star, who have been married for six years, have been honored as names on the 2020 TIME100, the magazine's annual list of influential people around the world. The two, hailed as "champions of change," are also the subject of one of the eight magazine covers dedicated to the issue. However, as they explained during an ABC broadcast special aired to unveil the issue, their own sources of inspiration are very close to home.

"We have a daughter that is almost 2, who the world has seen is bound to nothing but whatever is in her heart and on her soul at the moment and it's beautiful to watch truly free children," Union said of her daughter, Kaavia.

"We have another daughter who is 13, who has freedom to be exactly who she is, who she was born to be, to be her most authentic self," she continued, referencing daughter Zaya. "She doesn't ask permission to exist. That is wildly inspiring."

In support of Zaya, who came out as transgender in early 2020, the two proud parents have become outspoken advocates in the LGBTQ+ community.